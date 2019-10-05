Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH LEYDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH K. (BJORK) LEYDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH K. (BJORK) LEYDEN Obituary
LEYDEN, Ruth K. (Bjork) Of North Reading and formerly of Melrose, October 3, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of 38 years to William P. Leyden; Loving mother of daughters, Sandy Boulanger and her husband William of Chichester, NH, and Deborah Leyden of Amesbury; her sons, William Kennedy and his wife Julie of Derry, NH, and William M. Leyden and his wife Joan of North Andover; grandmother of four, Sean Kennedy and his fiancée Emily Rose Higgs, Laura Pezone and her husband Michael, Kelly and Megan Leyden; sister of the late Ernie York and Roy Bjork. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 8 at 1:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 12:45 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Ruth worked for the North Reading Planning Dept. for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Ruth K. (Bjork) LEYDEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now