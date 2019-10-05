|
|
LEYDEN, Ruth K. (Bjork) Of North Reading and formerly of Melrose, October 3, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of 38 years to William P. Leyden; Loving mother of daughters, Sandy Boulanger and her husband William of Chichester, NH, and Deborah Leyden of Amesbury; her sons, William Kennedy and his wife Julie of Derry, NH, and William M. Leyden and his wife Joan of North Andover; grandmother of four, Sean Kennedy and his fiancée Emily Rose Higgs, Laura Pezone and her husband Michael, Kelly and Megan Leyden; sister of the late Ernie York and Roy Bjork. Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 8 at 1:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 12:45 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Ruth worked for the North Reading Planning Dept. for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Ruth K. (Bjork) LEYDEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019