Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Funeral service
Private
Pine Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH KAPRELIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH KAPRELIAN


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH KAPRELIAN Obituary
KAPRELIAN, Ruth Age 95, of Worcester, died at her home on May 13, 2020. A longtime resident of Westboro, she was the daughter of the late Koren and Satenig (Tatarian) Kaprelian of Westboro. She is survived by her niece, Linda J. Poldoian and her husband, John R. Poldoian, of Boston, MA, and her grandniece, Andrea H. Poldoian, of Chicago, IL, and grandnephew, Jay K. Emirzian, of Anderson SC. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen K. Bogosian, her brother-in-law, Roger D. Bogosian, her brother, Sarkis Kaprelian, and her niece, Karen L. Emirzian. She was a graduate of Westboro High School and The Rittner School of Design in Boston. She was a financial assistant to John Jeppson for greater than 40 years. Previously, she was legal assistant to the late Judges Albert T. Wall and Albert E. Maykel, and Atty. Nicholas G. Andreson. Ms. Kaprelian was a longtime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. At the request of the deceased, private funeral services and burial will be held on May 22, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westboro. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. www.callahanfay.com

View the online memorial for Ruth KAPRELIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -