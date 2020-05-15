|
KAPRELIAN, Ruth Age 95, of Worcester, died at her home on May 13, 2020. A longtime resident of Westboro, she was the daughter of the late Koren and Satenig (Tatarian) Kaprelian of Westboro. She is survived by her niece, Linda J. Poldoian and her husband, John R. Poldoian, of Boston, MA, and her grandniece, Andrea H. Poldoian, of Chicago, IL, and grandnephew, Jay K. Emirzian, of Anderson SC. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen K. Bogosian, her brother-in-law, Roger D. Bogosian, her brother, Sarkis Kaprelian, and her niece, Karen L. Emirzian. She was a graduate of Westboro High School and The Rittner School of Design in Boston. She was a financial assistant to John Jeppson for greater than 40 years. Previously, she was legal assistant to the late Judges Albert T. Wall and Albert E. Maykel, and Atty. Nicholas G. Andreson. Ms. Kaprelian was a longtime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. At the request of the deceased, private funeral services and burial will be held on May 22, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westboro. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. www.callahanfay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020