RUTH KATHRYN MEIGHAN-PAPOUTSY


1936 - 2020
MEIGHAN-PAPOUTSY, Ruth Kathryn Of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and Weymouth, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age 83. Raised and educated in Quincy, she worked as a medical secretary at MA Eye and Ear Hospital. The beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Meighan and the late John Papoutsy, Ruth was the loving mother of Michael P. Meighan, Thomas J. and his wife Mary, Sean A. Meighan and his wife Lisa, and Suzanne M. Leary, all of Quincy; dear grandmother of Joseph, Heather, Shaina, Michael Jr., Alexandra, Christopher, Daniel and Sean; and is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and her brothers-in-law, Stephen A. Meighan of Weymouth and Hugh J. Meighan and his wife Mary Lou of Quincy. On Friday, March 20, there will be private Visiting Hours from 9:30 to 11:00AM with a Funeral Service to Follow at 11:00AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. Burial is at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
