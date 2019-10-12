|
KOSTECHKA, Ruth (Harris) Age 91, of Salem, NH, formerly of Chelsea and Malden, retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Entered Eternal Rest October 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John Kostechka. Beloved mother of Kenneth Kostechka, Karen & her husband George Longo, Linda Vincent, and the late Robert Kostechka. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Longo, Michael Longo, Brooke Vincent and Blake Vincent. Dear sister of Sidney Harris, Eleanor Heller and the late Bernard Harris. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN, on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 AM, with Visitation from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Diabetes Society, 1980 Centre St., Boston, MA 02132. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019