KRASKER, Ruth (Mekler) Of Medford and Framingham, MA on April 28, 2020, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Maurice "Murray" Krasker. Devoted mother of Karen Hark and her husband Kenneth, and Steven Krasker and his wife Julie. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jill, David, Jennie, James, and Kyle. Proud great grandmother of Sydney, Jackson, Addyson, and Caroline. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020