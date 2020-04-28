Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH KRASKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (MEKLER) KRASKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH (MEKLER) KRASKER Obituary
KRASKER, Ruth (Mekler) Of Medford and Framingham, MA on April 28, 2020, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Maurice "Murray" Krasker. Devoted mother of Karen Hark and her husband Kenneth, and Steven Krasker and his wife Julie. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jill, David, Jennie, James, and Kyle. Proud great grandmother of Sydney, Jackson, Addyson, and Caroline. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -