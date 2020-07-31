|
|
LAPPEN, Ruth L. (Lerner) Of Sharon, MA entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Lester Lappen. Loving mother of Cheryl Lappen, Arlene Lappen (Mark Dolliver), and Mark Lappen (Maureen McKinnon Lappen). Cherished grandmother of Nora Dolliver, Michael Lappen, and Mia Lappen. Growing up in Dorchester, Ruth was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. She got to see them later in life play a World Series game at Fenway Park, where she'd been to countless games in her youth. She was an expert knitter, making afghans, sweaters, scarves, and hats for family and friends. Forever a Bobby Soxer, she had been a devoted teenage fan of Frank Sinatra, culminating in a front-page article in the Boston Globe describing how 15-year-old Ruth and her friend took to the stage at Boston Garden to announce to his waiting fans that he wouldn't be performing that night. His grateful manager arranged for Ruth to meet Frank at a later date and she cherished the photo of that meeting. Ruth and Lester began Randolph Paper Co. (now RPC Packaging Supply) in 1961. At first, Ruth kept the books while also staying home to care for the kids and eventually she ran the entire office. Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Shaloh House Chabad, 50 Ethyl Way, Stoughton, MA 02072 or online at www.shalohhouse.com. Funeral services will be private. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020