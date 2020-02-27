|
LAPUCK, Ruth (Goldman) Lapuck, Ruth (Goldman) of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Newton, age 93 years, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. For 71 years, she was the beloved wife of Jack Lapuck. Loving mother of Robert A. & Lisa Lapuck of Naples, FL and Truro, Susan A. Berkowitz of Wayland and Debra Beth Saunders of Boston and Boca Raton, FL & the late Jeffrey Glenn Saunders. Adored grandmother of Ellen Lapuck, Jacqueline Lapuck, Danielle Berkowitz, Stephen Berkowitz, Jennifer Berkowitz, Stephanie Saunders, Alexander Saunders & Ani Witt. Dear sister of the late Mildreth & Irving Alpert and sister-in-law of Sandra Mendelson of Boynton Beach, FL and her late husband Norton Mendelson. Ruth graduated from Mount Ida College as a Certified Medical Assistant and felt fulfilled by her work in the healthcare field. She was a devoted member of Temple Emanuel in Newton for more than 6 decades and cherished becoming a Bat Mitzvah there in her adult years. As a life-time member and volunteer of Hadassah, Ruth treasured her involvement with the L'Chaim group. A loving, kind and giving individual, Ruth was elegant, articulate, engaging and saw life as a present given to her every day. She enjoyed painting, music, reading, tennis, and skiing. Most of all she deeply loved her family who were always closest to her heart. Ruth's memory and love will be in the hearts of her family and friends forevermore. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Sunday, March 1st at 2:30pm. Burial in the Hebrew Volin Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Following interment, Shiva will be held at Ruth's late residence until 7:00pm and continuing on Monday, March 2nd from 4pm-6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 and Hadassah, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.LevineChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020