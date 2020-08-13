Boston Globe Obituaries
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
More Obituaries for RUTH LUBOT
RUTH (LUXENBERG) LUBOT

RUTH (LUXENBERG) LUBOT Obituary
LUBOT, Ruth (Luxenberg) Of Spring House, Jamaica Plain on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Lubot. Devoted mother of Tama Bello and her husband, Stanley, of Ipswich, Helene DiCarlo and her husband, Henry, of Abington, and the late Dr. Eric Lubot and his surviving wife, Gail Lubot. Dear grandmother of Marc and Cindy Bello, Charles Bello and Robert Pinnix, Neil and Patricia Bello, Mardie and Craig Bays and Matthew and Laura DiCarlo, Rebecca Lubot and Steven Lubot. Great-grandmother of 12. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Services private. Arrangements by brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020
