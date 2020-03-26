|
ARDINI, Ruth M. Age 92. Born in Milford, MA on October 14, 1927 to the late James and Delphine (Parady) Morey, passed away on March 18, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Donald P. Ardini in 2002 and two sisters, Helen Connolly of Holliston, MA and Sr. Rita C. Morey of SSJ of Holyoke, MA. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ardini Velasco and son-in-law Dr. Albert Velasco, Jr. of Tampa; and by her son Paul Donald Ardini of Lutz, FL. She also leaves two very special grandchildren, Gina (Velasco) Leffers (Russ) and Joseph A. Velasco; and three adorable great-grandchildren, Ramsey Logan, Jameson Donald Leffers, and Violet Joliegh Velasco. Ruth graduated from St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, MA. She attended USF and degrees in Health Administration were from San Antonio College, in San Antonio, TX. Ruth was a director of Nursing and retired as Nursing Administrator at Centurion Hospital of Tampa in 1992. Private Funeral Services will be held at St. Timothy's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, FL.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020