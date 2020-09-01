COUGHLIN, Ruth M. (Sullivan) Of Milton, passed away August 31st at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Edward F. Mother of Edward J. Coughlin and his wife Julie of Needham, Sharon E. Coughlin of Milton and Neal F. Coughlin and his wife Nancy of Milton. Sister of Beatrice Baga of Hyde Park and the late John B. Sullivan. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Hospice, 100 Trade Center, Suite G 500, Woburn, MA 01801. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
