RUTH M. (SILLIKER) CRIVELLO


1934 - 2020
RUTH M. (SILLIKER) CRIVELLO Obituary
CRIVELLO, Ruth M. (Silliker) Of Wakefield, April 11. Wife of the late Alvarino Crivello and Charles Donaldson. Mother of Deborah Houghton and husband Kenneth of Wakefield, Susan Donaldson of North Reading, Jill Treacy and husband Thomas of Wakefield, Charles Donaldson of Quincy and Jeff Donaldson and wife Elizabeth of North Reading. Stepmother of the late Sandra Zarella. Sister of Robert MacGibbon of Wakefield, Margaraet Hardy of Melrose and the late David MacGibbon, Donald MacGibbon, Patricia Meuse and Dorothy O'Keefe. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
