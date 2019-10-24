Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RUTH M. (MCNAMEE) CURRY

RUTH M. (MCNAMEE) CURRY Obituary
CURRY, Ruth M. (McNamee) Of Burlington, Oct. 23. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late John E. Curry. Loving sister of Muriel F. McNamee of Burlington, Elinor R. McNeil of Weymouth, and the late Margaret A. Phillips. Aunt of Peggy Santana & her husband Francisco of Rockport, Richard McNeil & his wife Grace of MD, Patricia McNeil-Harajli & her husband Mahfouz of Bellingham, Wayne McNeil & his companion Joyce Zimmerman of East Bridgewater and the late Paul Phillips. Great-aunt of Patricia & Michael Santana, Maureen & Margaret McNeil, and the late Christine Ewing. Visiting Hours at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 Off Rt.128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2- 5 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 28 at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10:00 am. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019
