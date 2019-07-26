Boston Globe Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
More Obituaries for RUTH FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH M. FLEMING

RUTH M. FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING, Ruth M. Of Stoughton, formerly of Brookine, age 93, July 26. Sister of the late Frederick Fleming, Jr., Eleanor Buckley and Irene Groark. Aunt of Eleanor T. Terry of Stoughton, Mary Alice Cottle of Bourne, Lawrence Fleming of Natick, Theresa Browne of Franklin, John Groark and James Groark both of Walpole, Paul Groark of Townsend and the late Katherine Foley. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Wednesday from 9:30-11AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
