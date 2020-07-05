|
GIACOPPO, Ruth M. Age 86, formerly of Roslindale, MA, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born April 30, 1934 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. She moved to Boston, MA when she was 14 years old and became a US citizen at 17 years old. Her professional career included working at Bay State Bindery for thirty years and Micromedia Data Storage for ten years. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Crosby, father Timothy Harrington, husband of 44 years Orazio "Ozzie" Giacoppo and daughter Lena Nardi. Her survivors include her sisters Marilyn LeBlanc and Diane Muise, brother George Harrington, her children Donna Elkin, Maria Colby, Salvatore Giacoppo, Ronnie Giacoppo, Dominic Giacoppo, Frank Giacoppo, Andrew Giacoppo, Joseph Giacoppo and 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Celebration of her Life is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ruth to .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020