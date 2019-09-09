Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave.
Wilmington, MA
View Map
LYMAN, Ruth M. (Dole) Age 83, of Wilmington, formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. Ruth was the beloved wife of 66 years to Paul S. Lyman, Sr., devoted mother of Paul S. Lyman, Jr. & partner Dorothy Tracy of Beverly, Dawn M. Ballou and Christopher Lyman & wife Patricia all of Wilmington, Jeffrey Lyman & wife Elaine of Tewksbury, Matthew J. Lyman & partner Jei Zhang of Washington, DC, Joseph A. Lyman & partner Marcello Peppi of Connecticut and the late Gregory T. Lyman & his former wife Laura of Reading. Loving "Nana" of Kerri Fleming & husband Richard, Kristi Lyman & wife Kristen Thomas, Shannon Blacker & husband Ross, Devon Londono & husband Jhon, Daniel Ballou, III & wife Natasha, Sean Ballou & wife Rebecca, Rory Ballou & wife Nancy, Meghan Fennelly & husband James, Larissa Lyman, John Lyman & fiancee Maureen Devlin, Alessandra Lyman and Jacqueline Lyman, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Warren and Hannah (Goggin) Dole, dear sister of Barbara Kaveney & husband Michael of Wilmington, the late Robert, James and Warren Dole, Jr., sister-in-law of Kathleen Dole of Quincy, Susan Dole of Stoneham, Donald & Ethel Lyman of Wilmington, Phillip Lyman of Cohasset, Mary & Brad Gray of Florida. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, September 12th, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11th, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
