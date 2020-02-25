|
|
WHITE, Ruth M. (O'Brien) Of Walpole, February 23, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Francis H. White, Jr. Loving mother of Christopher F. White of Huntsville, Texas, Kathleen A. O'Neill of Watertown, Connecticut, Francis H. White, III of Walpole, Betsy A. Morris of Walpole, and Jay J. White of Scituate. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Morris, Jenna Brown, Christine White, Kyle Morris, John White, Jack White, Casey White, and Christopher White and great-grandmother of Cammie and Lina. Sister of the late Grace E. O'Brien and Marion L. Pare. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ruth's Life Celebration on Friday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Francis Howard White Memorial Scholarship, c/o Walpole Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 58, East Walpole, MA 02032. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020