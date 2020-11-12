GIBBONS, Ruth Madeline (McLaughlin) Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on November 10, 2020 while saying the rosary with her dear sister-in-law, Bernadette McLaughlin. Born February 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Rafferty) McLaughlin. Beloved wife of the late Charles Gibbons. Loving mother of Thomas Love and his wife Connie of E. Bridgewater, Robert Love and his late wife Sheryl of Portland, ME, Susan Swingle and her late husband Loren of Hampstead, NH and Ellen Love-Kane and her husband Paul of East Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Kym, Jimmy, Kirby, Sean, Julia and Roan. Great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Jack McLaughlin and his wife Angela of West Roxbury. Ruth was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines in both the funeral home and church.) Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or at jimmyfund.org
