1/1
RUTH MADELINE (MCLAUGHLIN) GIBBONS
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIBBONS, Ruth Madeline (McLaughlin) Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on November 10, 2020 while saying the rosary with her dear sister-in-law, Bernadette McLaughlin. Born February 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen (Rafferty) McLaughlin. Beloved wife of the late Charles Gibbons. Loving mother of Thomas Love and his wife Connie of E. Bridgewater, Robert Love and his late wife Sheryl of Portland, ME, Susan Swingle and her late husband Loren of Hampstead, NH and Ellen Love-Kane and her husband Paul of East Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Kym, Jimmy, Kirby, Sean, Julia and Roan. Great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Jack McLaughlin and his wife Angela of West Roxbury. Ruth was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines in both the funeral home and church.) Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or at jimmyfund.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Home 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved