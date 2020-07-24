|
|
DESORGHER, Ruth Marian (Eckland) Age 96, of Medfield, MA, July 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late Louis Lee DeSorgher, Sr., devoted mother of Nancy L. Brown and husband Spencer of Brewer, ME, L.Lee DeSorgher, Jr. and wife Patricia Fuller of Holliston, Richard P. DeSorgher and wife Julie of Mashpee, Eileen F. DeSorgher and husband Brian Flynn of Medfield, and the late Joan Marie DeSorgher. Daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Carr) Eckland. Sister of the late Dorothy Clemente and Scylena Jones. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 31st 11:30 at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial will follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Medfield Home Committee, 459 Main St. or to FOSI (Friends of Medfield Seniors Inc.) c/o The Center, One Ice House Rd., Medfield, MA 02052. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020