RUTH MARIE (BREEN) BLAKE
BLAKE, Ruth Marie (Breen) Of Arlington, formerly of Charlestown, passed away on October 2, 2020 with her husband of 59 years, William F. Blake, by her side. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Piscatelli and brother-in-law Thomas, Carole O'Connor and brother-in-law Edward. Brothers, Leo Breen and Paul Breen and sister-in-law Suzie Breen. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sacco and her husband Edward, and brother-in-law, Francis Blake. Sissy is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Alice Breen, her sister, Barbara Breen, her niece, Jennifer O'Connor, and her sisters-in-law, Maryellen Blake and Eileen T. Breen. Sissy is remembered for her warm smile, infectious laugh, and heart of gold. She remembered everyone's birthday and anniversaries. She was very special to her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 10am, in St Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington. All attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
