SANTOSUOSSO, Ruth Marie Of Plaistow, NH, formerly of Lexington, passed on Feb. 19 after a long struggle with breast cancer. It would not be fair to say she lost her battle because no matter how sick she was, she never gave up. Born in Cambridge, she is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Benny J. Santosuosso, Sr.; children Benny J. Santosuosso, Jr. and wife Carolyn, Crystal Santosuosso, Nichole Santosuosso and Danielle Decastro and husband Hunter; grandchildren Michael and Matthew Santosuosso, Landon Santosuosso, Adrianna Santosuosso, Brooklyn Santosuosso and Calleigh Decastro; siblings Joanie Favreau, Mia DeChaira and Ralph Stankowski. Ruth was predeceased by siblings Frank Stankowski, Linda Sartori and Michael Stankowski. She was a 1976 graduate of Lexington High School and a 30 year employee of Hewlett Packard/Philips Medical. Visiting Hours will be Sun., Feb. 23 in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 South Main Street, HAVERHILL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Mon. in St. Bridget Parish, 1981 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020