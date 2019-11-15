Home

RUTH MARY (NOYES) KEEFE


1928 - 2019
RUTH MARY (NOYES) KEEFE Obituary
KEEFE, Ruth Mary (Noyes) Oct 27, 2019, in Painesville, OH. Born in Waltham, MA, Sep. 1, 1928. Daughter of Mildred May (Enos) and Frank Irving Noyes. She attended Radcliffe College where she met her husband, William J. Keefe, Jr. Lived in Walpole and Cohasset, MA. Retired in 1996 to Chapel Hill, NC. Boo was an avid reader, bridge player and puzzle solver, and a woman of extraordinary intellect. Survived by her sons Peter and Daniel, her sisters Nancy and Elaine and two grandsons. The family will gather for a Celebration of Life over Thanksgiving and the day after in remembrance.

View the online memorial for Ruth Mary (Noyes) KEEFE
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
