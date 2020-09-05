RUTH MILLER

MILLER, Ruth Age 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Marvin Miller. Born in Boston on August 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late H. Richard Shapiro and Sara (Goldstein) Shapiro. Ruth grew up in Roxbury and was educated at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester and the Chandler School for Women in Boston. After marrying Marvin in 1955, the family moved to Peabody where they settled and raised three sons. Ruth worked at WMLO radio in Beverly, MA and other North Shore businesses but will be remembered for her lifelong dedication to her family. She had lifelong friends and spoke to them every day until her last days. She treasured her children and grandchildren above all and lived to see the birth of her first great-grandchild. Ruth is survived by her husband Marvin Miller of Boynton Beach; her sons Larry Miller and wife Kathy Chazen of New York; David Miller and wife Jayne of Foxboro; Jim Miller and wife Lisa of Andover; and her brother Michael Shapiro of Auburn, ME. She is survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private Funeral Service will be held in Auburn on Tuesday, September 8. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to National Jewish Health.