PENNEY, Ruth (Cross) Of Burlington, formerly of Revere, June 1. Beloved wife of the late Roy C. Penney. Loving mother of Ruth Hudson & her late husband Everett of Billerica, David Penney & his wife Kim of Nashua, NH, Lynne Mandile & her husband Joseph of Middleboro, and Janet Gean & her husband James of Keller, TX. Sister of the late Graham Cross. Grandmother of Catherine Mathews, Wendy & Elizabeth Hudson, Matthew Penney, Anthony Mandile, Christopher and Nicholas Gean. Great-grandmother of Bryan and Chelsey Mathews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BULRINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a graveside service in Pine Haven Cemetery, 84 Bedford Street, Burlington at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For directions, obituary, & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019