Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH PENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH (CROSS) PENNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH (CROSS) PENNEY Obituary
PENNEY, Ruth (Cross) Of Burlington, formerly of Revere, June 1. Beloved wife of the late Roy C. Penney. Loving mother of Ruth Hudson & her late husband Everett of Billerica, David Penney & his wife Kim of Nashua, NH, Lynne Mandile & her husband Joseph of Middleboro, and Janet Gean & her husband James of Keller, TX. Sister of the late Graham Cross. Grandmother of Catherine Mathews, Wendy & Elizabeth Hudson, Matthew Penney, Anthony Mandile, Christopher and Nicholas Gean. Great-grandmother of Bryan and Chelsey Mathews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BULRINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, June 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a graveside service in Pine Haven Cemetery, 84 Bedford Street, Burlington at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For directions, obituary, & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now