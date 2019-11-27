Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
RUTH (CURRIER) PYBURN

RUTH (CURRIER) PYBURN Obituary
PYBURN, Ruth (Currier) Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville and Woburn, Nov. 27. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Loving mother of Gail Sicard & her husband Edward of Alton, NH, Lianne Fratus of Amesbury, Leslie Welch & her husband Larry of North Andover, and the late Sandra Gagnon and her surviving husband William of Nashua, NH. Sister of the late Ann Pignato, George and William Currier. Grandmother of Mark & Sean Sicard, Christian Malone, Devin & Kyle Fratus, Carolyn Fournier, Caitlin Brown, Colleen Pineau, and Jesse Welch. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Services will follow at the Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m. and will conclude with a Burial in Willow Cemetery, in Lynnfield. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
