Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street,
Sharon, MA
QUINT, Ruth Age 97, of Brookline, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Sadie (Beck) Quint and Allen Quint. Dear sister of the late Rosalyn Hermanson & her husband Dr. R. Harlow Hermanson. Loving aunt to Emily Levin & her husband James Levin, Julie Ratner, the late Ellen Hermanson and Hugo Moreno & his wife Kasia Moreno and their families. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Monday, February 17 at 12 noon. A luncheon will follow at a place to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
