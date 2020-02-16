|
|
QUINT, Ruth Age 97, of Brookline, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Sadie (Beck) Quint and Allen Quint. Dear sister of the late Rosalyn Hermanson & her husband Dr. R. Harlow Hermanson. Loving aunt to Emily Levin & her husband James Levin, Julie Ratner, the late Ellen Hermanson and Hugo Moreno & his wife Kasia Moreno and their families. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Monday, February 17 at 12 noon. A luncheon will follow at a place to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020