ROBINSON, Ruth Born October 28, 1934 passed away on May 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Brookline, the youngest child of the late Clement and Gertrude Robinson. She is predeceased by two sisters, Katherine Connor and Geraldine Flanagan and two brothers, Clement and William Robinson, as well as two nephews. She leaves three loving cousins, Sister Cornelia Curran, SND, of Worcester, Virginia Doherty of Waltham and Lois Augustin of San Diego, CA. She is survived by 12 adoring nieces and nephews whom she loved most dearly, many grand and great-nieces and nephews and deeply valued longtime friends, neighbors and other extended family like members. Her trademark generosity of spirit, love and wit was felt equally by all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by us all. For the past 30 plus years Ruth has lived on the cape in North Falmouth, Mashpee, and most recently in Falmouth. Although her wishes were for a private burial, the family extends an invitation to visit on Friday, June 7th from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, followed by a Committal Service in Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill at 11:00 AM. To Celebrate her Life, kindly consider donating to a , or the JML Care Center in Falmouth.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
