|
|
GRANDBERG, Ruth S. Ruth Sarah (Anbinder) Grandberg, 96, of Sharon, August 27, 2019. Wife of the late Selwyn C. Grandberg, and the late Capt. Leo H. Penn. Mother of Martin (Toby) Grandberg and Barbara Grandberg. Grandmother of Harris (Elana) Grandberg, and Rachel (Shad) Weinstein. Great-grandmother of Isabella and Sarah Weinstein and Jeremiah Grandberg. Predeceased by her sister Charlotte Davis and her brother George Anbinder. Graveside Service at Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury, MA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019