|
|
KAUFMAN, Ruth S. Age 105, of Dedham, formerly of Newton, entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Samuel Kaufman, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1984. Born in Belarus, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Hilda Slavinsky. Left to cherish Ruth's memory are her devoted children, Sidney Kaufman of Boca Raton, FL, Dr. Burton Kaufman of New York, NY, and Shirley Novack and her husband Barry Michaelson of Framingham, MA. She also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren and five treasured great-grandchildren. In addition to her dear husband Samuel, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Diane Kaufman and Lois Kaufman. A graveside service for Ruth will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019