Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Agudath Israel Cemetery
776 Baker St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH KAUFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH S. KAUFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH S. KAUFMAN Obituary
KAUFMAN, Ruth S. Age 105, of Dedham, formerly of Newton, entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Samuel Kaufman, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1984. Born in Belarus, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Hilda Slavinsky. Left to cherish Ruth's memory are her devoted children, Sidney Kaufman of Boca Raton, FL, Dr. Burton Kaufman of New York, NY, and Shirley Novack and her husband Barry Michaelson of Framingham, MA. She also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren and five treasured great-grandchildren. In addition to her dear husband Samuel, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Diane Kaufman and Lois Kaufman. A graveside service for Ruth will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Agudath Israel Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now