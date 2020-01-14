|
SANTER, Ruth Age 99, of Malden, entered eternal rest on January 14, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Esther & Joseph Santer. Loving sister of the late Benjamin Santer. Adored aunt of Susan Abdalian and Stephen Santer. Also survived by many cousins. Services at the Chevra Thilim of Malden Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett on Thursday, January 16 at 9:30 AM. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Malden Senior Center, 7 Washington St., Malden, MA 02148. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020