Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Chevra Thilim of Malden Cemetery
232 Fuller Street
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH SANTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH SANTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH SANTER Obituary
SANTER, Ruth Age 99, of Malden, entered eternal rest on January 14, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Esther & Joseph Santer. Loving sister of the late Benjamin Santer. Adored aunt of Susan Abdalian and Stephen Santer. Also survived by many cousins. Services at the Chevra Thilim of Malden Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett on Thursday, January 16 at 9:30 AM. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Malden Senior Center, 7 Washington St., Malden, MA 02148. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -