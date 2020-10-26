SEBELL, Ruth Ruth Simma Horowitz Sebell was born on August 22, 1924. She was the first of four children born to Minna and Abe Horowitz of Brockton. Her siblings included Robert Horowitz (deceased), Dorothy Ludwig and Paul Horowitz (deceased). Ruth was a graduate of Syracuse University, which was where she met and married World War II soldier Norman Sebell (deceased), who had just returned from the Philippines. In her younger years, Ruth was involved in professional and amateur musical theater. While in Syracuse, NY she was part of a troupe that performed live theater on a local Syracuse TV station. Ruth also had a 'green thumb' and maintained beautiful gardens at her houses over the years. Ruth's business ventures included the Village Artisans (consignment craft shop) in Lexington, MA (1969 – 1976) and Holiday Kennels, which she helped Norman grow from a start-up into a very successful animal care facility in Brockton, MA (1972 – 1998). From 1986 – 2010 Ruth and Norman owned a summer house in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard. She and Norman had five children, Mark Sebell, Donna Buchholz (Alan), Bruce Sebell (deceased, widow Jeanne), Lisa Sebell-Nevins (Bill) and Holly Freeman (Mark); six grandchildren, Matthew Carty (Marcy), Jason Sebell (Deena), Rachel SebellShavit (Tal), Alysha Fenn, Jessica Fenn, Jennifer Sebell; and six great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Orchard Cove, c/o OC Enrichment Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021, give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute View the online memorial for Ruth SEBELL