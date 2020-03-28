|
|
SHAPIRO, Ruth Entered into rest, peacefully, on March 27. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Shapiro, sister of the late Melvin Cohen and mother of five devoted children: Carol Schiller and her husband, Myles, Deborah Gordon and her husband, Patrick, Ellen Shapiro Brown and her husband Barry, Robert Shapiro and his wife Julie and Elizabeth Shapiro. Grandmother of twelve loving grandchildren: Gabrielle Schiller and his wife Daniela, Benjamin Schiller and his wife Caryn, Jesse Schiller and his wife Jolie and Elysse Schiller; Zachary Gordon and Abigail Gordon; Ethan Brown and his wife Zoe, Jenny Brown and her husband David; Max Shapiro, Daniel Shapiro and his wife Ely; Rachel Becker and Jacob Becker. Great-grandmother of the beloved Zayde, Jacob, Eyla, Mason, Arthur, Boden, Jack and Asher - and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. A remarkable woman who filled each day of her one hundred and one years with caring and compassion, unbounded energy and a commitment to public causes and democratic ideals. Ruth was a woman far ahead of her time. Ruth never held back from a cause that was right and just, no matter how challenging. Her age never stopped her interest in issues facing our world, in people, her family and in her friends. We are so grateful to Ruth for all that she brought to our lives. We cherish the memories of knowing her and being with her, of the ideals she fiercely held and of a life well lived. In light of present limitations on gatherings, Funeral Services will be private. Her family looks forward to holding an event honoring Ruth as soon as the present health crisis ends, In Ruth's honor, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to the Ruth Shapiro Fund, Congregation Mishkan Tefila, Brookline, Massachusetts. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020