RUTH SMITH
RUTH (MOORE) SMITH


1928 - 2020
RUTH (MOORE) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Ruth (Moore) Age 91, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 in North Conway, NH. She had been a resident of Albany, NH for 50 years, moving from Holbrook, MA. She was the wife of the late John D. Smith, Sr. and the mother of the late John D. Smith, Jr. and his wife Carolyn, Alan Smith and his wife Kathy and Linda Butler and her husband Stephen. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be at a later date. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guestbook at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
