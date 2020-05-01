Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH PROLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH SYLVIA (KAUFMAN) PROLMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH SYLVIA (KAUFMAN) PROLMAN Obituary
PROLMAN, Ruth Sylvia (Kaufman) Entered into rest on April 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Prolman. Devoted mother of Dr. Lois Barson and her late husband, Dr. Alan Barson of Longboat Key, FL, Robert Prolman and his wife Nancy of Bellevue, WA, Beth Noe and her husband Dr. Howard Noe of Newton and David Prolman of San Diego, CA. Dear sister of the late Selma Bengis of Sharon and Mashpee. Cherished grandmother of Lillian, Rebecca and Andrew.

Born in Boston, Ruth moved with her family to Newton, where she attended school through Junior High. The family then moved to Waltham, where she attended and graduated from Waltham High School. She then attended and graduated from the Hickox Secretarial School. Ruth first worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, then raised four children in Lawrence, MA. She returned to work, spending more than 25 years as an Executive Assistant to the Director of the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. For the last fifteen years, she resided comfortably at Edgewood in North Andover.

Private Graveside Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park on May 1. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Edgewood Employees Scholarship Fund, 575 Osgood St., N. Andover, MA 01845 or to a . www.stanetskybrookline.com

617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -