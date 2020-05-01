|
PROLMAN, Ruth Sylvia (Kaufman) Entered into rest on April 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Prolman. Devoted mother of Dr. Lois Barson and her late husband, Dr. Alan Barson of Longboat Key, FL, Robert Prolman and his wife Nancy of Bellevue, WA, Beth Noe and her husband Dr. Howard Noe of Newton and David Prolman of San Diego, CA. Dear sister of the late Selma Bengis of Sharon and Mashpee. Cherished grandmother of Lillian, Rebecca and Andrew.
Born in Boston, Ruth moved with her family to Newton, where she attended school through Junior High. The family then moved to Waltham, where she attended and graduated from Waltham High School. She then attended and graduated from the Hickox Secretarial School. Ruth first worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, then raised four children in Lawrence, MA. She returned to work, spending more than 25 years as an Executive Assistant to the Director of the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. For the last fifteen years, she resided comfortably at Edgewood in North Andover.
Private Graveside Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park on May 1. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Edgewood Employees Scholarship Fund, 575 Osgood St., N. Andover, MA 01845 or to a . www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020