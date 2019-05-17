Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
DALEY, Ruth T. (Heaney) Of Arlington, passed away on May 16th. Beloved wife of the late John J. Daley, Jr. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Kelly) Heaney. Loving mother of Betsy (Daley) and her husband Robert Riley of Arlington, John Daley of Pelham, NH and Nancy (Daley) and her husband Mark McCune of North Hampton, NH. Grandmother of Meg and Paige Riley and Molly McCune. Sister of Mary "Sis" Kiely of Wayland and Anne Sheahan of Burlington. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. In Celebration of Ruth's Life, please wear something fun and colorful to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, and as expressions of sympathy, please make a donation in memory of Ruth to Foodlink of Arlington at foodlinkma.org/donate Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and to gather in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 10:30 am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 am in St. Eulalia Church. Burial is private. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
