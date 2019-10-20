|
|
VanFOSSEN, Ruth Age 69, of Holliston, passed away October 17th, while surrounded by the eternal love of her family, at the Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Melia) and Arthur F. Kelley. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Thomas Richard VanFossen, Jr. of Holliston. She was a wonderful and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her through her constant love and support. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting Scituate with her sisters. She was also an avid volunteer with her therapy dog, Barney, bringing immeasurable comfort to people of all ages at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, PA. She was smart, creative, and so incredibly special to all those who love her. She was the loving and devoted mother of Brian Thomas VanFossen and his wife, Betsi of San Diego, CA, Mary-Kate VanFossen and her husband, Justin Gadsby of Hopkinton, MA and Amy VanFossen and her husband, Chris Dimitri of Arlington, MA. She was the cherished Grammie of Emily VanFossen, Braeden and Emerson Gadsby and Anderson Dimitri. Ruth will also be loved and remembered by two sisters, Martha Voner and her husband Dan of Burlington, and Maura McClintock and her husband Tom of Norwood; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and assuredly everyone else she met. Visitation will be held on October 23rd, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Ruth VanFOSSEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019