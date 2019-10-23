|
WHEELER, Ruth (Gordon) Of Newton, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sumner Wheeler. Dear daughter of the late Harry S. and Rebecca (Markowitz) Gordon. Devoted mother of Lynne Wheeler, and Nancy Wheeler and her husband Frank Marchica. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Marchica. Dear sister of the late Irving Gordon, Eleanor Numberg and Helen Shapiro. Service at Sharon Memorial Chapel, 40 Dedham St., SHARON on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. Following interment with the family will be at the residence of Lynne Wheeler. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Healthcare Without Walls,148 Linden St., Unit 208, Wellesley, MA 02482. Healthcarewithoutwalls.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019