HSIAO, Ruth Yu Of Cambridge, died peacefully on June 22, 2019, of complications from lung cancer. Ruth is survived by her husband, William Hsiao, her sons, Roderick Hsiao and his wife, Linda, of San Mateo, California and Douglas Hsiao and his wife, Mary Park, of Denver, Colorado, her brother Dawei Yu of Dalian, China, and grandchildren, Sophia, Lucy, Anthony and Timothy. Her parents and eldest brother, Bobby Yu, predeceased her. Ruth was born on March 12, 1938, to Lu-Teh and Yuh-Jen Yu in Chongqing, China. She moved to Shanghai following World War II and finished her schooling in Taipei and Tokyo. Upon the urging of some missionary friends, Ruth attended Goshen College in Indiana, graduating in 1961. She continued her studies at Wellesley College in English literature, and eventually received her Master's degree and Ph.D in English from Tufts University in 1986. Ruth went on to pioneer the study of Asian-American literature, developing the curriculum for and teaching the first class in Asian-American Literature to undergraduates at Tufts, thought to be the first such class offered by a university outside of California. Ruth also taught English literature as a Visiting Professor for a semester at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China. She continued to teach and counsel her many students at Tufts for almost 20 years, finally retiring from the University as a Lecturer in 2002. During her retirement she actively continued her education—organizing and participating in several writing and reading groups, traveling, learning Spanish, and practicing Tai Chi. She cultivated her love of art, music, and theater, especially delighting in performances of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She was also passionate about social justice, devoting her time and energy to marching for her causes, and volunteering at a homeless shelter and a Sanctuary for refugees in Cambridge. A devout and lifelong Christian, Ruth was a member of First Church in Cambridge for over forty-five years, where she served as a Deacon and led many committees over those years. She took special joy in her grandchildren, spending time to share her life experience and writing her personal memoir to leave to them. A Memorial Service in Ruth's memory is planned for September at First Church in Cambridge. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.



