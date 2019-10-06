|
|
KORNREICH, Ruth Zelda (Lear) Died three days after celebrating her 95th birthday, surrounded by family. Predeceased by husband Arnold "Buddy" Kornreich, parents Mabel and Bennett Lear and brother Charles Lear, Ruth was mother of Lynne Ditman Goldberg and Richard Goldberg, Lou and Patti Kornreich, and Ken and Marcy Kornreich. Loving grandmother of Stacy and Adam Dworkin, Bruce Ditman and fiancée Katie Golden, Lisa and Mordechai Bloomberg, Sarah and Etan Golubtchik, Hannah and Ilan Lastoff, Ilana and Josh Richton, Rachel Kornreich and partner Sam Schwartz, Kayla and Abie Rubin, Ari Kornreich, Malorie and Gabe Goldberg, Candace and Matthew Goldberg, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Ruth Lear and family. Ruth was an avid reader, accomplished knitter and crocheter, Hadassah life member and tireless temple volunteer, caring Bubbi with a wicked sense of humor and a lover of fake frogs, plants and family. Funeral Services were held in New Haven on Friday. Shiva observed Monday, at the home of Ken & Marcy Kornreich from 2-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camp Young Judaea (campyoungjudaea.com/donate) or American Friends of Magen David Adom (afmda.org) To sign online registry book or leave a message, visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Ruth Zelda (Lear) KORNREICH
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019