ZYBURA, Ruth (Hubacz) At 98 years, on August 22nd in Gorham, ME, formerly of Revere. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Henry Zybura. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Stephen Zybura and his wife Judith of Plano, TX, Marilyn Collins of Scarborough, ME, and the late Richard Zybura, survived by his wife Marlene Saunders of Hinesburg, VT. Loving daughter of the late Anne and John Hubacz. Dear sister of the late Jane Hubacz, Rev. Leon Hubacz, Joseph Hubacz and Frank Hubacz. Also survived by her cousin, Nancy Johnsen of Hyde Park, her nephew, Jeffrey Zybura and his wife Lana of Tillamook, OR, niece, Theresa Corey and her husband Robert of Augusta, ME and niece Jeannette Luca of Arlington. Visiting Hours: on Wednesday, August 28th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Thursday, August 29th, at 8:00 am, from the Welsh Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 9:30 A.M. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019