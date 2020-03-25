|
|
SHAIN, Ruthe Betterman Ruthe Betterman Shain, 90 years old, passed away on March 25, 2020. She was the beloved and devoted daughter of the late Sophie and Maurice Betterman. The devoted wife of the late Sumner Shain for 62 years. Beloved and devoted mother of Heidi and Luciano Caruso of Framingham, MA, Lisa and Alan Liss of Brookline, MA, and Carey Shain of Holbrook. Ruthe was the beloved and devoted grandmother of Julia Caruso, and Mia Liss. Loving sister and aunt to her late brother Jack Betterman and his family, and sister Shirley Green and her family. Ruthe loved her teaching and was loved by her students. She loved her home, which meant everything to her when she was well. She loved her cats, the birds, and planting flowers in her greenhouse. Ruthe loved her summers with her family and her parents in Bryantville on the lake in the Pine Grove. She loved going back to college at Simmons and going on to work at the Law Library at the New England School of Law. She went on to teach English, and Literacy at Massasoit, and for a time at Quincy College until she was 81. Due to the Corona Virus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MA Audubon Society, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield, MA 01983. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020