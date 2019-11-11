|
BALDERA, Ryan Andres Age 32, of Lawrence, MA, tragically lost his life in an untimely fashion on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Ryan, originally from Methuen, MA, had the innate ability to bring a smile to the face of everyone he met. His infectious smile, effortless ability to make you laugh and big heart drew people to want to know Ryan and remember having met him. He left this world doing what came so naturally to him: trying to help others. After graduating from Methuen High School in 2006, Ryan embarked on a life that came naturally to him: serving and interacting with people. He brought pride and joy to every job he undertook, from foreman at Lightning Landscape to restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. You'd be hard pressed to find a client or customer whose day and life wasn't made better having been touched by Ryan. He loved his sports teams, Red Sox and Patriots, playing golf, fantasy football, his collection of watches, music, anything from country to Post Malone to duets of Suit and Tie with his sister, his crew, aka "the guys," a good cigar, a good cocktail, and cooking. Nothing, however, stood before the unwavering love and commitment he had for his wife and newborn son. Although his time with us was cut tragically short, his impact will last for generations.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica and newborn son, Hunter Ryan; his mother Susan Malebranche and her husband Hans of Lawrence; his father Alido Baldera and his husband Martin Rivera-Baldera of Providence, RI; mother-in-law Wendy Lombardo and her fianc? Philip LeBlanc of South Windsor, CT; father-in-law Frank Lombardo of Enfield, CT; grandmother, Juana B. Mejia of Pallisades Park, NJ; sister, Nicole Tarbell and her husband Daniel of Longmeadow; brother Adam and his wife April of Pelham, NH; brother Officer Cory and his wife Jessica of Haverhill; and sisters-in-law Samantha and Alyssa of South Windsor, CT. "Uncle Ry," aka "Unc," also leaves behind his beloved nieces Nevaeh, Lexi, Bella, Kennedy, Henley & Maisley as well as his nephew Chase. Ryan leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many more family and friends who will forever remember him in their hearts. Together, they continue Ryan's legacy and will strive to ensure that his son Hunter grows up knowing how loved his father is, and that he left this world not just a hero on the day he passed, but lived his life a hero to each of us while he was with us.
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., SALEM, NH. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, November 14, at 10:00 am, in St. Michael's Church, 196 Main St., North Andover, MA 01845 (guests are asked to please meet directly at the church). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to the Ryan Baldera Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-baldera-memorial-fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit Ryan's tribute page at www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019