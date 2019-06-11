DRISCOLL, Ryan D. Age 16, of Tewksbury, an honor student and multi-sport athlete at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, passed away tragically on June 8, 2019 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was the beloved son of Dennis J. and Lisa E. (Saganich) Driscoll. Brother of Jessica M. Driscoll, a student at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Maternal grandson of the late John and Mary "Betty" Saganich of Acton. Paternal Grandson of the late Richard and Rita Driscoll of Roslindale. Ryan leaves many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, teammates, and his English Bulldog Sadie.



Calling Hours are Friday, June 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. His Funeral Procession will begin on Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Dorothy's Church in Wilmington. At the request of the family, please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship-payable to Central Catholic High School, and mailed to Central Catholic High School, 300 Hampshire Street, Lawrence, MA 01841.



