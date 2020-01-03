|
|
FORTINI, Ryan Dan Retired NY State Trooper and 9/11 First Responder, passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 42. He was a resident of Selbyville, DE, formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY and Burlington, MA. Loving son of Edwin "Ed" and Doreen (Mitchell) Fortini of Burlington, MA. Fiancé of Caitlin McGuire of Selbyville, DE. Brother of Matthew Fortini & his wife Neela of Derry, NH and Joy Wilson & her husband Brian of Bedford, MA. Proud uncle of Caitlin & Collin Fortini, Isabelle & McKenna Wilson, and Isla & Caden Masiello. A Visitation will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Tuesday, January 7 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret's Church on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ryan's name may be made to , 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.massri.wish.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, see www.stmargaretburlington.org For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020