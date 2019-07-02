Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
RYAN O'CONNELL
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Somerville, MA
RYAN L. O'CONNELL


1983 - 2019
RYAN L. O'CONNELL Obituary
O'CONNELL, Ryan L. Of Somerville, June 29, 2019. Beloved son of James and Margaret (Breting) O'Connell. Loving brother of Katie Myers of Charlestown, James N. O'Connell Jr. and his wife Courtney of Medford and Jonathan O'Connell of Somerville. Fun loving uncle of Pauly, Conal, Lilly, Kelan and Hayley. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday, 3-6. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ryan's memory to ryanharringtonfoundation.org. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
