O'CONNELL, Ryan L. Of Somerville, June 29, 2019. Beloved son of James and Margaret (Breting) O'Connell. Loving brother of Katie Myers of Charlestown, James N. O'Connell Jr. and his wife Courtney of Medford and Jonathan O'Connell of Somerville. Fun loving uncle of Pauly, Conal, Lilly, Kelan and Hayley. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday, 3-6. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ryan's memory to ryanharringtonfoundation.org. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019