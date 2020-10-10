SMITH, Ryan Thomas Age 40 years, went home to the Lord on October 7, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA, on November 9, 1979. He was raised in Canton, MA and graduated from Canton High School, class of 1998. He was a graduate of East Coast Aero Technical School in Bedford, MA and pursued a career in aircraft maintenance with Cape Air. He later served as an EMT with EasCare Ambulance Service. Ryan adored his boxer, Bruin, who was his inseparable friend, and felt most happy when he was fishing, enjoying his favorite spots at Long Pond in Plymouth and annual fishing trips to New Hampshire with his family. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins with a passion. Music was an important aspect of his life; some of his favorites included Pearl Jam, the Beatles, and the Doors. Ryan leaves behind his parents Thomas A. and Joan (Golebiewski) Smith of Plymouth; his sister Kristen (Smith) Cabral and her husband Christopher Cabral of Norwell; nephews Cruz and Cameron Cabral; uncle and aunt Richard and Sandra Golebiewski of Franklin; aunt Sarah (Smith) Finley of Medford; great aunt Maryanne Kolomicki of Watertown; cousin John Golebiewski and wife Julia of Colorado; cousins Stephanie Finley and Lisa Robinson of Medford; and lifelong best friends Ray Cattaneo of North Attleboro and Wes Congdon of Canton, who were like brothers to him. Visitation with Ryan's family will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00–11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on 619 State Rd. in Manomet, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Messages of condolence may be posted in the guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com
