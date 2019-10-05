Boston Globe Obituaries
CHUNG, Ryun Passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2019 in Needham, MA, at the age of 95. She is survived by her son Byung Hun Song, daughter-in-law, four siblings, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myung K. Song. Ryun was born on November 6, 1923 in Busan South Korea. She attended college in Japan, after which, she was a professor at Ewha University until the birth of her son. She is remembered for her elegance and generosity, and her deep love and dedication to her family. A Funeral is scheduled for 10:30 AM on October 8th, at St. Antione Daveley Parish, 45 Ash St., Newton, MA 02466. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
