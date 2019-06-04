|
EVENSEN, S. Ann (Wilson) Of Revere, on May 22nd, following a brief illness, at 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy A. Evensen. Cherished mother of Roy W. Evensen & wife Penelope of Sarasota, FL, Richard A. Evensen of Boise, ID & the late Susan A. Myers & her husband Michael P. Myers, Sr. of Point of Pines, Revere. Devoted grandmother of Colleen A. Myers of Point of Pines, Revere, Michael Evensen & wife Sandi & Michele Donovan, all of Scituate, Amanda Evensen of Nashua, NH & the late Michael P. Myers, Jr. Proud great-grandmother of 8 & cherished aunt of several & dear sister of the late Charles Wilson & Margaret "Peg" Wilson – Clark. Services & Interment were held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Remembrances may be made to the Michael P. Myers, Jr. Memorial Fund, C/O The Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019