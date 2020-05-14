|
MOGUL, Dr. S. Louis Age 94, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10. Born in 1926 in Atlanta, Georgia to Jennie and Nathan Mogul, who had emigrated from Ukraine before World War I, Louis briefly attended Emory University before he was drafted into the army during World War II, serving in the Philippines, and then during the occupation of Japan. After the war, the GI Bill allowed him to attend Harvard University, from which he graduated in 1948. He earned his MD in 1952 at the Harvard Medical School, where he met his wife, Kathleen (Mero) Mogul, to whom he was married from 1953 until her death in 2017. Both Louis and Kathy practiced as psychiatrists for many years. Louis was also a psychoanalyst, working at the Mass Mental Health Center, where for several years he was Chief of the Adolescent Unit, while also maintaining a private practice. An Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard, he trained generations of child psychiatrists. He took particular interest in the causes and treatment of anorexia nervosa. Louis had an uncommon ability to connect with children, both as patients and outside his practice, getting down on the floor to play with them. Louis and Kathy settled in Newton in the late 1950s, and raised three children: Jeffrey, Judy, and Jonathan. They enjoyed traveling, especially in Europe, and spending summers at the family house on Cape Cod. Louis deeply enjoyed music, especially Mozart, and fine art. His knowledge of art spanned many centuries; he would drive many miles out of his way in Italy to see a particular fresco, and he regularly enjoyed visiting his favorite and new exhibits at local art museums. He was an encyclopedia of history and literature, and spent hours in his later years reacquainting himself with Shakespeare in minute detail. Louis was pleased by and proud of his family. He is survived by his three children, their spouses Patricia Page, Daniel Kramer, and Rebecca Friedman, grandchildren Ilona Kramer, Hannah Kramer, Joshua Kramer, Simon Mogul, Joseph Mogul, and Iris Mogul, great-grandson Julian Meyer, nephew Lawrence Brown and niece Debi Saxton, and is fondly remembered by many other members of his extended family. Please consider honoring Louis by making a contribution to Fair Fight or to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from May 15 to May 17, 2020