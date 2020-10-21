LUIZZO, S. Paul Affectionately known as "Sammy," died a day shy of his 98th birthday. Born October 19, 1922 in West Newton to Giacomo "Jack" and Frances (Casella) Luizzo. Paul was a resident of Norwood for the past 60 years. He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Jean C. (Quinn) Luizzo. Paul was offered a contract by the Boston Braves, but instead chose to proudly serve his country. Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served for four years during WWII. Paul graduated from Boston College in 1949. At the age of 74, he retired as Vice President of Food Enterprises. Paul was passionate about his family, work, "the West Newton crew," his best friend Julian Lacourse, golf, especially the "19th" hole with his buddies Jim Ledwith and Doc Farrelly and until recently, The Red Sox. At the age of 92 he was the oldest active member of the New Seabury Country Club. Paul was the beloved father of the late Paul J. Luizzo; survived by his loving children, Meg and her husband Ed King, Jack Luizzo and Anne Keating, his adored grandchildren, Michael Luizzo & his girlfriend Ally Howlett and Terese Menard and her husband, Michael; nieces and nephews, Linda & Dorothy Luizzo, Ken McGagh and Doug Quinn. Stepgrandfather to Brian & Ali King; brother of Mary McGagh and to the late Frank Luizzo. A special thanks to "The Irish Angels" Anne Marie, Brigidh, Jamie, Maryanne, Olivia, Orla and Una who were devoted caregivers. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood; interment to follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood