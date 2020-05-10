|
|
TRINGALE, S. Richard "Doodie" Age 96, of Stoneham and formerly of Lexington and the West End of Boston, died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on May 7, 2020. Richard was the loving husband to his beloved Anna (Bono) Tringale. Born in the West End of Boston to the late Domenic and Agata (Bussichella) Tringale. When he finished school, Richard served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shaw (DD-373) and received a Purple Heart for his service. After his Navy service he worked in MIT's Lincoln Laboratory, and always had stories to tell his grandchildren about the interesting projects he worked on. Richard lived life to the fullest and had a great passion for cooking - never missing a chance to make Sunday sauce for his family. On Friday nights you could always find him at the dance hall, well into his 90's. His biggest passion of all was electrical work. He loved working on projects for friends and family and was willing to teach anybody who wanted to learn. He was incredibly generous and always tried to help everyone. Richard was the father of Vincent Tringale and his wife Aksana of Valencia, CA; Richard Tringale and his wife Beverly of Lexington; and Daniel Tringale and his wife Joanne of Lexington. Father of the late Domenic Tringale and his late wife Gitte Tringale, formerly of Chelmsford. Due to COVID-19, a small family service will be held. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020